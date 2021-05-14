In the tradition of notable organ trios led by Jimmy Smith, Jack McDuff and Big John Patton, the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio is a Seattle-based soul-jazz trio that is bringing back this popular ’60s sound.
Bandleader Delvon Lamarr started the band in 2015 and the group has enjoyed two critically successful studio albums, including the Billboard top-charting “I Told You,” which came out in January. Guitar virtuoso Jimmy James and drummer Dan Weiss round out the current state of DLO3, as fans refer to the trio.
“This band was put together by my wife,” Lamarr said. “She watched me struggle as an artist and was hounding me for years to start my own thing. She wrote some music, I got some cats together, and she got us a weekly gig.”
Back then, the band would mostly do jam sessions, establishing a following and writing songs at sound checks and when they could get together.
“We have great chemistry,” Lamarr said. “Me and Jimmy grew up listening to the same music—Louis Armstrong, James Brown, and stuff like that. When we play music, it’s like we know what each other is going to do. Although we all have different styles, I’m more of a jazz guy, Jimmy is more soul and Dan is more like ’70s, but our three different worlds of music coming together makes our sound unique.”
Lamarr was always a strong musician, having played trumpet and drums in school, but he never even considered the organ until he was in his 20s.
“I ended up getting a call to play drums with this band in Seattle and they had an organist and I never saw anyone play like that,” he said. “He was playing bass lines and chords and one day a drummer came in and I asked Joe if I could play organ, and played it like I had been playing it my whole life. I was 23 at the time, and it was literally natural, and I’ve been doing it ever since.”
In April, the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio released its newest single, “Cold As Weiss,” the band’s first release featuring Weiss on drums for the first time.
That song will be on display on May 16, when the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio heads to Alexandria to play the Bichemere for a 7:30 p.m. show.
“During 2020, we’ve done a few socially-distant, limited capacity deals, but we are just starting to do indoor gigs for the first time in more than a year,” Lamarr said. “It was rough being away. We all love being on the stage. Being in the studio is fine, but we really love to be in front of people.”
While financially, Lamarr admits this past year has been rough, creatively, he called the COVID-19 break very beneficial for his career.
“Since the pandemic hit, I’ve probably written 80 tunes,” he said. “The band has also recorded roughly 60 tunes, so being locked in and isolated has really gotten those creative juices flowing for all of us.”
The band kept busy doing livestreams as well, keeping up with its fans as best it could.
The trio couldn’t be happier about heading to Jammin Java and playing in front of the live audience.
“We feed off the vibe of a live audience,” Lamarr said. “Our shows are all different, it just depends on how we’re feeling that day. We may start a song and go into something else, or we may throw in some other songs you would never hear an organ trio do. That’s what makes us so different.”
He describes the band’s songs as “feel-good” music, and expects everyone coming out to have a great time.
“I feel like the world is missing music right now. It’s one of those things where people’s spirits have been down over a lot of craziness and division,” Lamarr said. “Our band loves to bring people together, even if it’s just for that moment to make them feel good about life. We want them to get away from all those troubles and come hang out with us and feel good.”
