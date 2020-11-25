A
lexandria’s own Charles “Chip” Esten has had quite the versatile career in the entertainment business since graduating from T.C. Williams High School in 1983.
He started his career as an improv specialist on “Whose Line is it Anyway?” made women swoon as tortured heartthrob Deacon Claybourne on the country music drama series “Nashville,” and has developed a strong following among the tween and teen sets for playing the devious Ward Cameron on Netflix’s big summer hit, “Outer Banks.”
And of course, Esten has established himself as quite the singer, and he’s appeared at the famed Grand Ole Opry more than 110 times.
On Nov. 28, Esten will travel from his home in Nashville back to his hometown to perform at the Birchmere. He hasn’t done many live shows since the pandemic, outside of a weekly Zoom performance he does on Saturdays, so he’s looking forward to playing one of his favorite venues.
“It was clear they are doing everything right, so I wanted to come out and help them,” Esten said. “I do definitely miss it. If you’re a performer, getting up on that stage and making that connection is something you get from a stage. Having said that, I am surprised at how virtually you can feel that in different ways.”
For instance, during those Zoom live streams, his wife of 30 years, Patty Hanson who he met at the College of William and Mary, follows along and interacts with those commenting, bringing Esten into the conversation.
He also shot a live performance with his band for a charity, which was streamed at a later date, and Esten was able to chat with people while they watched.
“I’ve also been real fortunate in that I’m part of a group called Musicians on Call, and their mission is to send musicians into hospital rooms, but of course, that was one of the first things that needed to go once the pandemic hit,” he said. “They moved quickly to the virtual arena so we could appear in their rooms, and that was another place where remarkably the connection was kept.”
For the Birchmere gig, it will be just Esten and his guitar, because he didn’t want to put his band at risk. Playing solo isn’t new to the country star, as when he first started touring, he headed to the UK and Germany by himself.
“I’m no Springsteen, but I was very moved by his one-man show on Broadway and how much you can do if you are just present and tell the stories and sing the songs,” Esten said. “You definitely miss something without the bass and drums driving things and all the energy from the guitars, but you find something else sometimes.”
The performance will most likely include a bit more storytelling, and Esten has plenty of experience with that from his earlier days of improv.
“That’s how I made my living for most of my earlier years, so I’m not very good at ignoring elephants in the room,” he said. “If there’s something that comes up or an interesting fan making some noise somewhere, or just something I’m feeling or thinking that day, those things just come out. The truthful moment is the one I think that is most connecting.”
Esten was able to join his improv friends last year as a guest on the CW’s new version of the show—though he noted it’s almost exactly like the original, only everyone has gotten older!
For those who binged “Outer Banks” this summer, he reports that the cast is deep into filming Season 2, and he’s loving playing the “bad” guy in the show.
“It’s really been enjoyable,” he said. “It’s been exciting because Deacon was a really good guy with flaws and I didn’t want to go down that path again. So, I’m going down the opposite path here, a really flawed guy and put some nuances in him that makes a viewer understand him a little.”
With a younger crowd watching the show, it’s brought some new fans to his music, and he’s noticed a lot of them taking part in his live Zoom streams. He hopes to see some of those fans out at the Birchmere.
“I’m hoping we turn a real corner on this and get back to the way things were,” Esten said. “I absolutely wouldn’t be doing this Birchmere show if I didn’t see how careful they’re being, and the one place I would want to do a show like this over Thanksgiving weekend is in my hometown.”
