Raul Malo heads to the Birchmere this weekend
For more than 30 years, Raul Malo has fronted the Grammy-winning the Mavericks, creating country alternative hits such as “What A Crying Shame,” “All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down” and “Here Comes the Rain.”
“I always knew I’d be doing this,” Malo said. “It’s not an easy business to get into and not easy to sustain. And there are no guarantees. But I had to do this and knew it was real, and even against all odds and everyone’s advice, I knew it was right for me.”
The long-time band, which has charted on Billboard 14 times during its career, first started playing punk clubs on Miami Beach back in 1989, releasing a self-titled album the following year to much acclaim.
Malo has also enjoyed a successful solo career and was part of the all-star Tex-Mex band Los Super Seven, recording an album of bluegrass music and creating two high-selling cover albums.
Like most bands, much of 2020 was wiped out for the Mavericks, though the band members stayed in touch by Zoom calls, and did a few pay-per-view shows that allowed them to stay connected and do something creative.
“We’ve been trying to maneuver this whole thing month to month doing what we can,” Malo said. “Honestly, the goal is just to keep the lights on. We’re nowhere near getting out to a normal touring year and there’s no way around that. I’m not sure what this year will bring.”
To keep his live chops up, Malo has been performing some solo shows—just him on his guitar or with one other musician and that’s been going well, though he admitted it’s different.
“At a Mavericks show, people don’t want to hear me talk. They want to get up and dance, groove and have a good time,” he said. “These are completely different. They are fun but a completely different thing. Of course, I’ll play Mavericks songs, but it also opens me up to play really whatever I want and break away from what I normally do.”
Those in our area will get a chance to check him out when Malo heads to the Birchmere this weekend, hitting the stage at 7:30 p.m., both Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28.
“It’s just me and my guitar,” he said. “You see, what would happen in a normal year before I went out on a Mavericks tour, I would always do a solo tour as it gets me ready performing in front of a live audience again. It’s a good warmup. So, I would normally do these shows anyway, but it’s only a handful. I enjoy them because I get to tell stories, anecdotes and engage more with the audience. I like that they are more personal.”
He does miss his bandmates, and even though things are headed in the right direction with vaccines and some places opening up, Malo isn’t sure that the solo gigs will be his only performing for the remainder of the year.
“Honestly, I’m not sure if we’re even going to get to see a Mavericks show this year,” he said. “That will depend on a number of things, but for now, I get to do some solo shows safely with social distancing, and at least keep the music going. It’s also about keeping the venues going. They employ a number of people for these shows and a lot of them have suffered. So, any venues that are able, I’ve put it out there that I’m available for these solo shows. I can’t stand another year just sitting around, so I expect to be doing this for most of 2021.”
Having found more time for writing in 2020, Malo previewed that he’s working on his first-ever instrumental record, which he hopes to release in 2021.
“I’m doing what I can to stay creative and be active,” he said. “I hope to see people come out to the Birchmere and just put their worries aside for a night. We’re going to keep everyone safe, follow all the guidelines and it’s going to be a great way to get through what’s going to be another long spring.”
