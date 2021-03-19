Signature in the Schools presents original play with local students
Now in its 26th year, Signature Theatre’s flagship education program, Signature in the Schools, is a theatrical training program that centers on an original play written by a professional playwright and performed by high school students with a professional actor.
In 2021, 32 students from schools around Northern Virginia, joined forces with actress Felicia Curry to perform a virtual version of Caleen Sinnette Jennings’ “Here’s the Deal,” which explores the New Deal and its contemporary relevance.
Is it 1929 or 2020? Stuck learning from home during the pandemic, students in Mrs. Day’s Theatre III class must think creatively to develop a play in their challenging circumstances. They choose to focus on the New Deal, the progressive legislation developed during another American crisis—the Great Depression. They learn that despite its good intentions, the program did not fully serve all those in need, and the students ponder if there is a solution that could help everyone—then and now.
“The goal has always been to give students an opportunity to create a professional-level piece of theatre, written for them, and that piece always has to augment the curriculum of the area schools,” said David Zobell, Signature’s education director. “We’re hoping to help students through watching these pieces see how history connects to their lives today.”
The decision to go virtual was an easy one to make, as Zobell didn’t want to cancel the program and he also saw this as a chance for students to get some experience in the new-normal of performing.
“We saw close to 200 applicants for the program, and it was thrilling to see so many people interested,” Zobell said, “Having Felicia involved was a dream. She was incredibly warm with the kids and has the professionalism to show them what’s needed for success.”
Curry, a Helen Hayes Award-winner, had recently performed in the one-woman show, “Queens Girl: Black in the Green Mountains,” the third and final installment of Jennings’s award-winning coming-of-age series, so she was well familiar with the playwright.
She also has a long-standing history with Signature Theatre, first appearing in the 2008 production of “Les Misérables,” as Éponine, and returning to their stage many times.
“I had heard about Signature in the Schools and they knew this was something I would want to work on, so I am so excited that it worked out this year,” Curry said.
Being virtual obviously created some challenges, but Curry imparted her knowledge and helped and guided the students through the production.
“I love working with young people,” she said. “I do believe theatre is a way to teach our young children how to maneuver through the world. Working specifically with students who are interested in taking that on and doing it in the future, is something I really appreciate.”
Rehearsals and filming were conducted through a mix of Zoom, FaceTime, phone and computer recordings, and email. Scenes were created at home, outdoors, and even in cars, and costumes were designed from the students’ own wardrobes.
One of the students taking part was 10th grader Talia J. Williams from South County High School in Lorton, who has been performing for most of her life. She learned about the program though her voice teacher.
“What was cool about this process, was even before we started filming, we went through a whole boot camp for two hours a day, getting to know each other and playing around with our space,” she said. “They taught up about creating space in your mind and reflecting it into your world.”
Williams also enjoyed researching the Great Depression and working with Curry.
“She is amazing. It was really cool learning from her and hearing about her experiences and where she started,” she said. “It was a blessing to learn from her.”
Other students were selected from Arlington Career Center, Bishop Ireton High School, Chantilly High School, Colgan High School, Culpeper High School, Eastern View High School, Fairfax High School, H-B Woodlawn Secondary School, Hayfield Secondary School, Oakton High School, Rock Ridge High School, TC Williams High School, Thomas Edison High School, W.T. Woodson High School, Wakefield High School, Washington-Liberty High School and Yorktown High School.
“Here’s the Deal” is available on Marquee TV, Signature Theatre’s global streaming partner. Tickets are $5. Free streaming will be provided to schools. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit SigTheatre.org.
