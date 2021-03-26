On Tuesday evening, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted to proceed the proposed Zoning Modernization Ordinance, a series of updates to the local zoning laws that has been in progress since 2017.
The Fairfax County Zoning Ordinance Modernization Project began as an effort to update a 42 year old, thousand page document into one that was easier to navigate. In the process of modernizing the document, the committee has undertaken many amendments to the laws themselves. ZMOD, as it is called colloquially, will lift restrictions on Accessory Living Units on properties featuring single-family homes for fifty-five-and-up communities, as well as those living with a disability. It will also streamline the process for running a business out of a home.
The passage of the new ordinance is opposed by a number of homeowner’s groups in the area, due to the fact that it will, in many cases, take homeowners out of the process of zoning approval.
“Your next door neighbor, without any public notice to you, or a public hearing, could set up a home based business with customers coming and going until 9 p.m., every day,” said
Act4Fairfax member Adrienne Whyte. “They set up unenforceable limits on the numbers of customers who could be there at any one time, you could have an employee, and a sign in your front line for it. Suddenly, we’re blurring the line between residential and commercial areas.”
Act4Fairfax is a network of some-thirty civic activists representing different civic organizations in the county who have spoken out in opposition of ZMOD. The position of the organization is that ZMOD and its amendments are improperly researched and planned, creating a ‘mashup’ of helpful recommendations and untested ideas.
Act4Fairfax states: “At its core, zoning is a public contract to safeguard residents’ expectations and general welfare. Home values and our existing stable neighborhoods must be protected -- Homes are most often the biggest assets and investments of County residents.”
Those who are in favor of the ordinance believe it will help to create affordable housing in Fairfax County.
Said local affordable housing advocate Dan Moshenberg, “Although it’s a relatively small step, given the enormity and depth of the affordable housing crisis in Fairfax County and in northern Virginia more generally, rethinking accessory dwelling units will, first, assist those living with disabilities and those older than 55. An eviction crisis unlike any we’ve seen before is looming large, and every bit helps.
According to Michele Krocker, Executive Director of the Northern Virginia Affordable Housing Alliance, zMod “puts Fairfax County on the path to creating more housing opportunities for county residents. They are really behind the curve when it comes to their neighboring jurisdictions that have created much more flexibility in their zoning. I believe that some of the reactions of the neighbors were way overblown. These accessory living units are located not only here in Northern Virginia, but all over the county. And all over the country, there’s absolutely no data that neighborhoods are overrun or have become unrecognizable, or that the character has changed because these units were built.” ordinance passed in a 7-3 vote. The dissenting votes came from Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity, Hunter Mill District Supervisor Walter L. Alcorn, and Mount Vernon District Supervisor Dan Stork.
