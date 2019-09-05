Michael Platt has always known that he wanted to help kids who did not have enough food to eat. An avid baker, with a passion to fight food inequality, he started Michaels Desserts at only 11 years old. Steadfast on his mission to do his part in closing the meal gap, Michaels Desserts operates with a 1-1 business model. This means that for every dessert purchased he donates a dessert to an underserved population during “his monthly give backs.” As an additional annual initiative, Michael hosts a bake sale to raise funds for No Kid Hungry, a national campaign working to end childhood hunger. This year, Michael will host the 3rd Annual Cookies and Cupcakes Bakeoff at Cookology Ballston Quarter on Sunday, Sept. 8 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Cookology, a culinary school that offers professionally taught, hands-on cooking classes for adults and children in safe commercial kitchens, is pleased to help Michael increase his goal of raising more money for No Kid Hungry, inspiring other kids to join the cause and raise awareness. “We are so excited to partner with Cookology Ballston Quarter this year,” said Platt. “The huge space with many more kitchens means that we can really expand the experience we have created and invite so many more kids and families to participate and raise money for this urgent cause.” Currently, statistics show that 1 in 6 children in the United States lives with hunger and No Kid Hungry connects food-insecure kids to meals.
The event will be held at Cookology in the newly renovated Ballston Quarter Mall. The Cookies and Cupcakes Bakeoff involves three categories of cookies and three categories of cupcakes. The cookie categories include Classic Chocolate Chip, Everything and the Kitchen Sink Cookie, and Gaming Cookies. The cupcake categories include Extreme Cupcakes, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Cupcakes and Cheffy Cupcakes. There will also be a People’s Choice Category – Dessert Imposters – desserts created to look like savory foods
To sign up for the 3rd Annual Cookies and Cupcakes Bake Off, visit https://www.michaelsdesserts.com/about. Cookology Ballston Quarter is located at 4238 Wilson Blvd. Suite 3110, Arlington.
