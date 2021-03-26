I am writing in response to the article titled “In person learning updates”, published in your newspaper on March 19, 2021. I myself am glad to see the steps that FCPS has taken to make a return to in person learning healthy and safe. The closing of schools across the United States due to COVID-19 has made schooling immensely difficult for those with a lower income, who may not have access to reliable, consistent internet. So being able to conduct in person learning safely will help those who may have had their learning disproportionately limited by COVID-19. Much of which is due to the economic division and the lack of choices for learning alternatives.
As a former student myself, I know how important having an inclusive learning environment is. This becomes much harder to achieve when a global pandemic is increasing the economic divide and decreasing a child’s access to education. The surrounding FCPS community shares a common goal, providing a safe and welcoming learning opportunity for every child. I fully support FCPS staff in their decision to begin with hybrid learning as early steps towards a return to full in person teaching. FCPS has also taken tremendous steps through technological advancements to allow children to connect to FCPS teachers and re-create the classroom, in their homes. Rebuilding the sense of community within Fairfax county, through returning to in-person learning, is important to increasing the overall mental and social well-being of its residents.
Dylan Jones
Harrisonburg, VA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.