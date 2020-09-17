A woman is dead after a shooting in Reston.
Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Major Crimes Bureau continue to investigate a fatal shooting that occurred overnight.
Officers responded shortly before 7 a.m. to the area of Colts Neck Road and Glade Drive for a report of a woman lying on the ground. Upon their arrival, officers found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death. The name of the victim is being withheld until detectives confirm her identity.
This is an active investigation and detectives continue to conduct interviews, process evidence and canvass the area for witnesses.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).
Victim specialists from the Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the victim’s family is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.
This is the 7th homicide year to date in Fairfax County.
