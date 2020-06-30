In response to not being able to gather for performances this summer, Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts is offering a complement of streaming performances under the banner of Wolf Trap Sessions.
Wolf Trap Sessions will offer pre-recorded streaming performances in three areas: Park Pop-Ups featuring performances by some favorite local artists; UNTRAPPED Online dipped into Wolf Trap Opera vault to bring back some favorite productions and will offer newly-recorded performances from this summer’s talented Filene and Studio artists; and Field Trip Fridays, which features family-friendly pre-recorded performances for kids of all ages along with parent resources.
Dates for new streaming videos are frequently being added. A full and up-to-date listing of online performances can be found at https://www.wolftrap.org/calendar.aspx.
All dates below are when performances begin streaming, unless otherwise noted.
CURRENT LIST OF WOLF TRAP SESSIONS
- Field Trip Fridays
- Deep Earth, Deep Ocean, by Terry Leonino and Greg Artzner, began streaming on June 12
- Billy’s Bridge, by Penny Russell, began streaming on June 19
- Sights and Sounds of African Music, by Kofi Dennis, began streaming on June 26
- Little Miss Muffet Goes to the Opera!, by Mary Gresock, July 3
- New Beginnings, by Valerie Branch, July 10
- Grandmother Moon Tells a Tale!, by Deborah “Spice” Kleinmann, July 17
- Pernilla’s Amazing Inventions, by Melissa Richardson, July 24
- Park Pop-Ups
- U.S. Marine Band’s Free Country Acoustic Quartet, July 4 at 4:00 p.m.
- Palmyra with Teddy Chipouras and Willis Landon, July 11 at 4:00 p.m.
- UNTRAPPED Online
- The Touchstone by Gioacchino Rossini, began streaming on June 23
- The Juniper Tree by Philip Glass and Robert Moran, began streaming on June 25
- Roméo et Juliette by Charles Gounod, July 7
- Aria Jukebox, the audience gets to choose!, Voting for arias to be performed between July 7 and July 14, performance begins streaming on July 18 at 8:00 p.m.
- Bastianello by John Musto, July 21
- Masterclass with Denyce Graves, live stream July 22 at 7:00 p.m.
- Love: Surrender, Scenes from La bohème and Eugene Onegin with 2020 Filene Artists, August 1
- The Orpheus Project, Scenes from various settings of the myth of Orpheus, August 5
- Into The Woods, Opera scenes that embrace Wolf Trap National Park, August 12
- Studio Spotlight with 2020 Studio Artists, August 14
- Idomeneo by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, August 18
Additional shows to be announced.
All streaming performances are available online at WolfTrap.org
