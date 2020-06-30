In response to not being able to gather for performances this summer, Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts is offering a complement of streaming performances under the banner of Wolf Trap Sessions. 

Wolf Trap Sessions will offer pre-recorded streaming performances in three areas: Park Pop-Ups featuring performances by some favorite local artists; UNTRAPPED Online dipped into Wolf Trap Opera vault to bring back some favorite productions and will offer newly-recorded performances from this summer’s talented Filene and Studio artists; and Field Trip Fridays, which features family-friendly pre-recorded performances for kids of all ages along with parent resources.

Dates for new streaming videos are frequently being added. A full and up-to-date listing of online performances can be found at https://www.wolftrap.org/calendar.aspx. 

All dates below are when performances begin streaming, unless otherwise noted.

 

CURRENT LIST OF WOLF TRAP SESSIONS

Additional shows to be announced.

All streaming performances are available online at WolfTrap.org

