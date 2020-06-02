There are nearly 4,000 miles of roads in Fairfax County, and many are now being re-engineered to be more pedestrian friendly. But we all play in a role in keeping each other safe on the streets.
So far in 2020, there have been approximately 25 pedestrian crashes, including eight fatalities and 21 injuries on our roads.
Nationally, pedestrian deaths in the U.S. have hit their highest levels in the past 30 years.
What Can Drivers Do?
Slow down! Most of our pedestrian fatalities are on roadways with 40 or 45 miles-per-hour speed limits (Route 1, Route 7, Route 236 and Route 29), so it’s important to pay attention to the signs and not exceed the limit.
As speed increases, the risk of serious injury or fatality for a pedestrian also increases. In addition, drivers’ visual field and peripheral vision is reduced at higher speeds, as shown in this graphic from AARP.
In addition, distracted driving can lead to accidents, so put your phone down while driving — it can wait.
Keep these additional tips in mind while you are on the road:
What Can Pedestrians Do?
According to our Police Department, it is important for pedestrians to know that they do not have the right of way when they are on the curb. VA Code §46.2-924 specifically states: No pedestrian shall enter or cross an intersection in disregard of approaching traffic.
Once in the crosswalk, drivers are required to yield the right of way to the pedestrian. However, the pedestrian needs to ensure the roadway is clear before stepping into the crosswalk. Make eye contact with drivers. Pedestrians should assume drivers do not see them as they begin to cross the street.
Steps that pedestrians can take to be safer:
Get more tips on pedestrian safety from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration here.
Streetlights
The highest number of pedestrian fatalities occur from 6 to 9 p.m. and the second highest from 9 p.m. to midnight, according to NHTSA.
Streetlights play an important safety role, so how can you help?
Report streetlights that are out to Dominion Energy or NOVEC and keep your neighborhood or local streets safe for all.
Making Pedestrian Safety a Priority
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors has designated millions of dollars in federal, state and county funding under the direction of the Fairfax County Department of Transportation to construct pedestrian improvements in high-priority areas. These projects include:
- New crosswalks with pedestrian signals.
- Upgrading existing crosswalks to include pedestrian signals.
- Constructing new walkways and trails.
- Upgrading existing walkways and constructing ADA accessible curb ramps.
- Pedestrian refuge islands.
- Decreasing turn radii.
- Curb extensions and bulb-outs.
- Bus stop improvements.
- Yield to pedestrian signs.
