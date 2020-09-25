Fall is fast approaching and with it your last chance to grow pumpkins. While the air outside might not remind you of pumpkins, you should plant them soon due their long growing time. Here are some pumpkin-growing tips from Good Housekeeping:
• Check the growing time on your seeds. Every packet of seeds should list "days for maturity," which will give you an idea when to plant. Small Sugar Pumpkins, for example, require 100 days to mature.
• Plant in full sun. Pumpkins require a lot of sun, so select a spot in your garden that receives full sunlight. Again, check the packet to see how much sunlight your variety needs.
• Space out the seeds. Pumpkins vines can extend far from their original location, so plant seeds a good distance from each other.
• Water carefully. Pumpkins need 1 to 1.5 inches of water every week. Take rainfall into account when calculating how much to water your plants. "Pumpkin leaves can look wilted in the afternoon heat, even if the soil is still moist," notes Good Housekeeping. "Resist the temptation to douse the dirt even more if the foliage perks back up again in the evening or under cloud cover, as overwatering can contribute to root rot. Mulching your beds will help keep pumpkin plants more consistently hydrated and also tamp down weeds.
• No need to prune. Large leaves will help the plant produce more carbohydrates, resulting in larger pumpkins.
• Fertilize as needed. An all-purpose vegetable garden fertilizer is good for pumpkins. Don't use general lawn fertilizer. Test your soil to see what kind of soil you have. Pumpkins prefer neutral soil with a pH between 6 and 6.5
• Harvest before frost. A heavy frost will damage pumpkins, so factor in growing time before planting and remove fruits from the vine before a cold snap.
