Units from Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and the Fort Belvoir Fire and Emergency services were dispatched for a reported house fire in the 8100 block of Marcy Avenue in the West Springfield area of Fairfax County Sept. 3 at 11:16 p.m.
Units arrived on the scene of a two-story, split foyer style, single-family home with smoke showing from the garage. Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire. There was some extension of the fire into the home. No firefighter or civilian injuries were reported.
Four occupants were home at the time of the fire. An occupant that was upstairs heard a loud popping noise in the basement. Upon investigation, the occupant discovered the fire. All occupants self-evacuated. The occupant then called 911. Smoke alarms were present and activated after the fire was discovered.
Fire Investigators determined that the fire was accidental in nature and started in the attached garage. The fire was caused by an electrical malfunction involving the main electrical panel and associated wiring.
Four occupants were displaced because of the fire. Red Cross assistance was offered and declined. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $66,450.
