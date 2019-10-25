There was plenty of action on the Gridiron last Friday night, with some teams solidifying their place in the fast approaching postseason. The Westfield Bulldogs (7-0), continued their perfect season with a 51-7 obliteration of Oakton (3-4) and Lake Braddock blew out Woodson at home to improve to 6-1. South County also kept their perfect season intact, beating West Springfield 35-20 on the road. The Rams (3-4) rebounded from last week’s loss to LB by beating Fairfax 42-28 and lastly, the Annandale Atoms fell to 0-8 by losing 28-20 to West Potomac (3-4).
This week concludes with South County and Westfield among the top three teams in the 6A Division of Varsity Football teams in Virginia, both with 7-0 records. The playoffs aren’t that far away so every win holds more significance now. This year, it seems like the we have the usual contenders for the postseason with West Springfield joining the mix with the teams that are still going strong. Westfield and South County will look to maintain their perfect records with Westfield facing Centreville (4-3) on the road and the Stallions hosting the struggling Robinson Rams. Westfield looks poised to make another deep playoff run as the only close game they had all season was a 40-34 win over Lake Braddock 2 weeks ago.
Even though the Rams currently have a 3-4 record, they still may have a shot at playoff football. The South County Stallions started off 2-4 last year and still made it in after a 5-game winning streak that ended against Woodson. Most of these teams have had a long history of making it to the postseason recently, so this year just seems like business as usual for these perennial contenders. But the winner remains to be seen until the first Saturday of December.
