Dear Editor,
were to be played before an empty stadium in Richmond, the Virginia High School League pulled the plug. Fans, coaches and players -- especially the seniors -- were crushed. They understood and didn’t argue with the decision, and instead, huddled as teams in their community to celebrate their fine seasons and to think about what might have been.
had won 45 of their past 47 games, but had not competed for the ultimate prize. Edison was poised to give the Warhawks all they could handle.
We’re hoping the stars align for us. There’s nothing better than playing for a state championship.”
Addressing COVID-19 globally – including in Fairfax County is no doubt of utmost importance and atop everyone’s priority list When the time comes to return to a sense of normalcy -- and we’ll know it when that comes -- many will begin to address the fallout from work, education and social stoppages. One such example is the cancellation of the high school basketball season, announced just hours before its conclusion.
Maybe something can be done. Given the schools’ proximity, perhaps an unofficial “exhibition” game could be scheduled between those teams as a fund-raising doubleheader at a neutral court. Winning teams could then lay claim to more than co-champion status. Can you imagine the crowd? Local sponsors could step forward to pay for trophies and game officials. Proceeds could go to a local health-care charity. Who could step forward and “champion” this idea?
Madison coach Kirsten Stone told InsideNova, “Our girls are a mess about this decision. It’s sad more of an effort couldn’t have been made to play this game. Maybe it could have been moved up here and played today or Friday. It’s sad for the players because they worked so hard and so long to get this far and had one game left. I feel really bad for our seniors. Their season is done.”
Centreville was playing in its first state tournament in school history (it opened in 1988). South County was shooting for its second state title in three years, which would have given the Northern Region a rare mini-dynasty in state-wide hoops competition. Most players on Madison’s roster
Fairfax County qualified four teams (Madison and Edison girls; Centreville and South County boys) to the Class 6 state finals. But just 36 hours before those games
Centreville senior guard John Hunter said after last week’s state semifinal win, “It’s surreal.
Paul Bergeron
Herndon, VA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.