Dear Editor,
Regarding this 2020 election … never mind that President Trump took children away from their parents at our southern border. Never mind his withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, the Iran nuclear deal and the World Health Organization. Never mind that he continually attempts to abolish the Affordable Care Act. Never mind his self-inflicted trade war with China. Never mind that he has led our country into having unprecedented national debt. Never mind his inaction when foreign governments killed American citizens. Never mind his support of the “very fine people” in white nationalist groups. Never mind that he turns his back on our allies and kowtows to dictators, surrendering the United States’ leadership role in the world. Never mind his use of unrequested militarized Federal agents on peaceful protestors. Never mind all that if you want.
Now his willful inaction on the COVID-19 pandemic has cost over 200,000 American lives, record breaking unemployment, and national fear. Our country cannot take four more years of this. You already know the answer to that age-old question: no, we are not better off now than we were four years ago.
Don’t let anything keep you from voting.
Barbara Glakas
Herndon, VA
