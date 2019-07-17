A wanted Fort Belvoir sex offender suspected of attacking a woman in Reston on June 11 is in custody after FCPD detectives arrested him in Fairfax on July 17.
Steven Michael Edwards, 62, of the 9100 block of Richmond Highway in Fort Belvoir, was arrested and charged in connection with the sexual assault of a woman that occurred on June 11 in Reston.
According to police, officers responded to the area of Reston Parkway and Baron Cameron Avenue around 11 p.m. that evening after a 49-year-old woman was located with physical injuries. Police said a subsequent investigation revealed that the woman was on a nearby walking path when she was hit from behind and sexually assaulted. She was taken to a hospital where she received medical treatment for injuries that were not life-threatening.
Edwards is being charged with abduction with intent to defile. He was arrested July 17 around 1:30 p.m. in the City of Fairfax. Edwards was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and charged and is now being held without bond.
With the support of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office sketch artist, FCPD detectives say they were able provide the community with a drawing and likeness of Edwards that assisted during the investigation. This sketch was published by the Fairfax County Times and other media outlets in June.
“We are grateful for the community’s help and our partnership with Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office to bring justice in this case,” the department said in a release on July 17.
According to the Virginia State Police Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry--which lists Edwards as “Wanted” in bright red letters--Edwards was originally convicted of a sex crime in Greenville, South Carolina in 2006. He later registered in Virginia in 2014 and renewed his registration this past March.
Also according to the registry, there currently are 742 registered sex offenders in Fairfax County.
Of this number, 159 are civilly committed or incarcerated within the county, leaving 583 residing locally among the county’s 1.1 million residents.
