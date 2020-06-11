At 10:22 p.m. on Monday (June 8), Trooper L. Vajglova responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-495, less than a mile north of Route 236 in Fairfax County.
A 2015 Ford Edge was traveling south on I-495 when it was struck in the rear by a southbound 2013 Honda Pilot. The impact of the crash caused the Honda to run off the right side of the highway and strike a tow truck. The tow truck, with its amber flashing lights activated, was stopped on the shoulder to assist a disabled motorist.
The tow truck driver, Derrick A. Marbury, 49, of Alexandria, Va., was outside his vehicle when it was struck and as he ran to get away from the crash, he was struck by a 2015 Mercedes-Benz M35. The towing operator died at the scene.
The Virginia State Police Fairfax Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.
This is all the information we have at this time.
