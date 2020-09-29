Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County Sept. 23 at 11:23 p.m. The crash occurred on Interstate 95 at the 161 mile marker.
A 2007 Honda Odyssey was traveling south on I-95 at a high rate of speed when it came upon stopped traffic. The Honda was unable to stop in time and rear-ended a southbound 2013 Nissan Altima. The impact of that crash caused each vehicle to strike a rear corner of a southbound tractor-trailer.
The driver of the Nissan, Hassan Sarwat Siddig, 26, of Woodbridge, was transported to INOVA Health-Plex Lorton Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries early the next morning. Siddig was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Honda, Prentis C. Carmichael, 27, of Dumfries, was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was arrested for DUI and involuntary manslaughter. Carmichael was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 55-year-old male from Florida, was not injured in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.