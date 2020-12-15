With winter storm watches and warnings for Dec. 16 across the Upper Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia, the Virginia State Police is encouraging Virginians to avoid travel if possible during the storm.
The National Weather Service in Baltimore is calling for up to a foot of snow, as well as combinations of rain and sleet, across much of these regions. VDOT is working to pre-treat the highways today, but slippery and dangerous conditions are still anticipated.
The Virginia State Police is already preparing for the winter weather and will have all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies and disabled motorists.
If you must travel Wednesday:
- Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.
- Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of your vehicle - car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle - before you travel
- Use your headlights
- Drive for conditions - slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you
- Buckle Up
- Avoid distractions - put down the phone
- Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions.
