Virginia State Police are investigating a pursuit that ended with a 17-year-old being taken into custody.
The incident began at approximately 12:05 a.m. Nov. 15 when a Virginia State Police trooper observed a group of vehicles traveling west on Interstate 495 at Exit 176 for Telegraph Road in Fairfax County. The vehicles slowed to about 20 mph and began lining up as if preparing to drag race. As the trooper pulled in behind the vehicles, three sped off at a high rate of speed. When the trooper activated his lights and sirens, the vehicles refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
One of the vehicles, a Subaru, continued to I-495 north reaching speeds of more than 130 mph. The Subaru exited I-495 at Exit 54 for Braddock Road and headed east, running several red lights. The vehicle continued onto Backlick Road, did a U-turn in a parking lot and then struck a 2019 Toyota SUV near the intersection of Highland Street. At that point, two troopers purposely made contact with the pursuit vehicle in order to bring it to a stop. The suspect vehicle struck a brick column and came to a stop.
The driver of the Subaru, a 17-year-old male from Woodbridge, was taken into custody without further incident. He was transported to Springfield Health for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the two crashes. Three adult passengers were not injured.
The driver of the Toyota SUV that was struck was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
The juvenile pursuit driver was charged with drag racing, driving without a license, one felony count of eluding police, and one felony count of hit and run. The incident remains under investigation.
