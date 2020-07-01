Volunteer Fairfax Launches #GoodConnectsUs Community Engagement Campaign

To acknowledge and inspire kindness and good deeds, Volunteer Fairfax has launched the #GoodConnectsUs community engagement campaign recognizing citizens connecting with each other through volunteerism.
This 12-week campaign, developed in partnership with local high school student, Elisa Luckabaugh, features a Geographic Information System (GIS) interactive map that creates a visual display of the good works being performed to move us forward and heal as a community.
The #GoodConnectsUs campaign is simple. Participants can check out the “Good Deed” infographic for inspiration. They complete their act of volunteerism and record what they did on the interactive map and watch a blue dot appear in that location. Participants are further encouraged to post a picture of their good deed to social media and challenge friends and colleagues to join in.
“Volunteer Fairfax hopes that through the #GoodConnectsUs campaign, we can inspire individuals and groups to action by demonstrating the abundance of good works that connect us in our community”, said Steve Mutty, CEO of Volunteer Fairfax. “Through these acts of volunteerism, whether small and informal, like simple acts of kindness or being a good neighbor, or more organized volunteer activities through a nonprofit, we will show how being intentional and impactful adds up for the greater good.”
While taking a dual enrollment Geospatial Analysis class during her senior year at Fairfax High School, Luckabaugh identified a passion and talent for Geographic Information. She was also a student presenter at the ESRI Federal GIS User Conference earlier this year. With her skill and experience, she created and will manage the interactive map for Volunteer Fairfax’s #GoodConnectsUs campaign.
“This is an opportunity to do good to connect and engage my community,” said Luckabaugh. She will be attending the University of Mary Washington this fall, majoring in Geography and working toward a certificate in Geographic Information Science.
For more information and to participate in the #GoodConnectsUs campaign, visit the campaign webpage here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.