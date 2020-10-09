More than 8,600 runners from all 50 U.S states and the District of Columbia are now set to run the MCM10K as part of the virtual 2020 Marine Corps Marathon (MCM) Weekend.
Runners ranging from ages 7 to 85 in 37 countries around the world will be running the popular 6.2-mile event now through November 10, the Marine Corps birthday. All participants who complete the virtual event will receive the official event shirt, a commemorative bib, a personalized digital finisher certificate and an impressive finisher medal. Runners will also have access to a digital event program and the free Motigo MCM Audio Experience.
Entries are still available for the 45th MCM, MCM50K and Semper Fun Mile. Runners previously registered for the MCM10K can still secure the MCM Trifecta by entering the MCM and the MCM50K. This first-ever challenge will reward finishers with a stunning challenge coin in addition to the corresponding finisher medals.
In addition to marking its 45th anniversary, this year’s MCM commemorates the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima by featuring actual volcanic ash collected at that site within the event medal.
