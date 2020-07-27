Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Fairfax County. The crash occurred July 26 at approximately 11:51 p.m. at the Interstate 495 and Interstate 95 interchange.
Virginia State Police Trooper M. Spalding observed a group of six motorcycles traveling west on I-495 at a high rate of speed. As the trooper pulled in behind the pack of motorcycles, two of the motorcycles accelerated in speed and pulled away from the group. At this point, the trooper activated his lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop on the speeding vehicles. The motorcycles accelerated again and took the Exit 170C ramp from westbound I-495 to southbound I-95.
As the motorcycles came through the curve in the ramp at a high rate of speed, the trooper observed one of the motorcycles - a 2006 Honda CBR600RR - run off the right side of the road and strike the cement wall. Its operator, Nibeya Tesfaye, 24, of Woodbridge, Va., was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.
The crash remains under investigation at this time. The other motorcyclist did not stop at the scene.
