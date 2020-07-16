The Virginia High School League (VHSL) Executive Committee met in special session July 15, for the purpose of discussing the fall sports season. The Executive Committee unanimously voted to meet July 27, to vote on the three recommended models presented at the meeting for reopening sports and activities.
The three models are:
- Model 1 – Leave all sports in current season. Low and moderate contact risk sports that would be allowed to play are golf and cross country. High risk sports that would not be played are field hockey, football, volleyball, and cheer. Fall activities that would be allowed is theater.
- Model 2 – Switch Fall and Spring seasons. Low and moderate contact risk sports that would be allowed to play in the fall are track and field, tennis, soccer, baseball, and softball. High risk sports that would not be played are boys and girls lacrosse. Spring activities that would be allowed are theater, forensics/debate, and film festival
- Model 3 – Delay all VHSL sports and adopt the Condensed Interscholastic Plan. Leave all sports in the season where they are currently aligned.
- Season 1 (Winter) December 14 – February 20 (First Contest Date – December 28)
- Season 2 (Fall) February 15 – May 1 (First Contest Date – March 1)
- Season 3 (Spring) April 12 – June 26 (First Contest Date – April 26)
The Committee also voted to delay the beginning of fall sports until a final decision is made July 27. The Committee also suspended the July-August dead period for 2020 which means schools can continue out-of-season practice activities.
More information is available on the VHSL website at www.vhsl.org or by contacting the FCPS Office of Communication and Community Relations at 571-423-1200.
