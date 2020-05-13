Herndon, VA (May 13, 2020) – In response to a formal, unified request from county, city and town officials throughout the northern Virginia region, including the Town of Herndon, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has amended a prior order authorizing a limited Phase I reopening on May 15 of certain businesses throughout the Commonwealth. The new order, issued yesterday, excludes the Northern Virginia region and extends the more restrictive, Phase Zero order already in place to Northern Virginia jurisdictions, through May 28.
The Governor’s action, and the Northern Virginia officials’ request that prompted it, is predicated on data that indicates new cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are significantly higher in the region, compared to the rest of the state:
- Northern Virginia is reporting a 25 percent test positivity rate, in comparison to the rest of Virginia, which is experiencing a positivity rate of closer to 10 percent
- On any given day, 70 percent of the Commonwealth’s positive cases are attributable to Northern Virginia
- In Northern Virginia, COVID-19 patients make up a significantly larger portion of the region’s hospital bed capacity than in the rest of the state
Following the Governor’s initial Phase I reopening order last Friday, health officials throughout Northern Virginia, including the Fairfax County Health Department, issued a joint assessment that the region has not met established benchmarks for a safe reopening of the economy. Governor Northam cited these recommendations in making yesterday’s announcement.
The Fairfax County Health Department is the lead agency providing health care resources to citizens of the Town of Herndon, and the town supports the agency’s recommendation. “Reopening our economy is critical, but it must be done in a safe, responsible manner that aligns with data tracked by health officials,” said Mayor Lisa C. Merkel. “The town will continue to defer in these matters to our health agency, and we appreciate Governor Northam’s responsiveness to these recommendations. We will continue to work closely with our neighboring jurisdictions to move toward a safe, responsible reopening of our economy.”
Click here to read Governor Northam’s order extending Phase Zero restrictions in Northern Virginia. For more information on COVID-19 impacts to operations in the Town of Herndon, visit Herndon-va.gov/COVID-19; follow the town on social media; and sign up for the town’s e-newsletter, “News You Can Use.” Businesses may visit the town’s website for business-specific updates and sign up for the business e-newsletter, “ON Board.”
