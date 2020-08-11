Governor Northam announced a temporary statewide moratorium on eviction proceedings that begins today, Monday, Aug. 10, and continues through Sept. 7. This ruling is a critical step in keeping Virginian families in their homes.
The Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program provided an initial $50 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relied and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding for households in Virginia facing eviction and foreclosure due to COVID-19.
There are several resources available for tenants who are unable to pay their rent because of COVID-19.
- Find out if you are covered by the federal eviction moratorium or other protections: Search this database to see if your residence is covered: ProPublica: Can I be Evicted During Coronavirus.
- Stay Home Virginia: Resources for Renters.
- For Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority residents: If you are experiencing difficulties in meeting monthly rent payment, you should contact your assigned housing specialist to discuss circumstances. For help with utility, rental or food assistance, contact Coordinated Services Planning at 703-222-0880.
- Virginia Poverty Law Center: Eviction Helpline 833-NOEVICT (833-663-8428) in English and Spanish.
- Legal Services of Northern Virginia: Call 703-778-6800 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday – Thursday.
- Your Rights as a Tenant During the COVID-19 Outbreak.
Fairfax County is also working with local landlords to launch a housing stability pledge for residents who demonstrate a significant financial impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.
For help with utility, housing or food assistance, please call Fairfax County’s Coordinated Services Planning team at 703-222-0880.
