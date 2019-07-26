Mary Cabriele, 56, of Vienna has qualified to compete in the 58th U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur.
The championship will be held at Cedar Rapids Country Club in Cedar Rapids, Iowa from August 24-29. Michelle shot a 79 at Argyle Country Club in Silver Springs, Md. on July 18 to secure a spot in this championship.
Mary boasts an impressive career thus far; in fact she has qualified for three U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur championships, one U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur championship and also played in the 2nd U.S. Senior Women’s Open championship, which makes this her sixth time playing in a USGA championship. Mary plays golf in her spare time, but works full-time as the Director of Career and Workforce Services for an Adult Public Charter School in Washington DC where she helps adults receive their high school credentials and pursue postsecondary education so that they can achieve long term career goals.
