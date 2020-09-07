Vienna and Dunn Loring stations will reopen on schedule September 8, following their summerlong closure to rebuild and modernize the stations.
The reopenings mark the end of summer station closures to reconstruct aging platforms at four Orange Line stations in Virginia.
Tuesday will mark the first time all 91 Metro stations will be open since Metro implemented station closures as part of its pandemic response in March. East Falls Church and West Falls Church opened last month ahead of expectations.
At the conclusion of this summer’s work, Metro will reach a major milestone in the Platform Improvement Project with half of the 20 stations complete.
“Customers can look forward to safer, more convenient stations, whether they are traveling now or looking forward to getting back to their routines as the region recovers from the pandemic,” said General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld. “Construction crews worked quickly and efficiently to complete this massive infrastructure project on time this summer, and we appreciate their hard work as well as the patience of our customers and the Northern Virginia businesses and communities that rely on Metro.”
Customers will benefit from improvements like slip-resistant tiles on the platforms and in the mezzanine areas, stainless-steel platform shelters with charging outlets/ports, additional Passenger Information Display (PIDS) screens, energy-efficient LED lighting throughout the stations, and improved speakers for clearer public announcements and emergency notifications.
Orange Line customers may notice ongoing construction activity even after stations reopen, as Metro's commitment is to restore service on the first day it is safe for customers. Parking restrictions will be in place as construction activity continues into the fall; however, with rail ridership still down significantly due to the pandemic, parking availability is not expected to be an issue.
