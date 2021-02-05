“WOOF! Happy Valentines Day Samson!”
“HISS? What? What is Valentine’s Day?”
“Barkingly, Valentine’s Day is the day when humans remember the humans they love with special and cards. It’s about spoiling those you love!”
“Hiss! Meow, shouldn’t humans be doing that every day of the year or at least as much as pawssible?”
“Woofs, yes, they should! They should remember to celebrate with their pets too. After all, we are an impawtant part of the family too. There are pawlenty of gifts, treats, and fun things you can do to show love to your pets!”
“Meows! You know pets cannot have chocolate candy often around on Valentine’s Day, right? Well, how about baking homemade treats for your pets and yourself? Purrs, that would be so cool. There are pawlenty of pet-friendly recipes online which would work great. Or, you could go to the local pet shop and buy your pet some of those really expensive bakery treats you usually avoid because they are expensive! But, true love of your pets knows no expense! MEOWS! PURRS!”
“BARKS! How about a date night? WOOF! If there’s a restaurant near you that allows dogs, you can take your pups for a nice dinner out! If not, you could prepare a healthy dinner for the two of you! There are pawlenty of dinner recipes online, like boiled chicken and rice with certain veggies, which work great! Woofingly, before dinner, go shopping at those great pet shops! Take a stroll through the toy section and find something special for your pet. Maybe buy a new collar or leash in Valentine’s Day designs- even for your male dog! WOOF! Or, go for a walk in dog-friendly shops. Barkingly, you could take that special hike or walk you’ve been waiting to take. After enjoying dinner, you can curl up and watch a movie or read a good novel!”
“Meow. With cats, we don’t go for walk- the indignity of it all, you know- leashed out in public! Paws, instead of that trite event, you could exercise your cat with wand toys, balls, little stuffed mice, or some really cool moving toy!? A new toy with catnip would be pawsome too! Purrs, you can find pawsome recipes for a great dinner for your cat online too.”
“Woofs, with all the pawsome technology these days allowing you to listen to various genres of music on any device, why not create a playlist of songs, especially for your pets. Think classical. Think quiet. Think relaxing. My human-created one for me and Samson of classical piano. When he has to go out without me, he turns it on to keep me company especially if I’m looking disappointed I can’t go with him. Barkingly, a playlist can help keep me settled in thunderstorms or fireworks too.
BARKS! One of my mostest favorite activities to do with my human and I KNOW he loves to do with me, is go for a ride! I get so excited about the pawssibility of going for a ride that I jump and wiggle and shake all about! Woofs, Dad has to be careful picking up his keys or saying “Ride” or “Going for a Ride” unless he plans on taking me with him! Though Valentine’s Day could be quite cold for rolling the windows down, turning the radio up, and taking off down the highway, we could just leave the windows up- it’d still be fun!”
“Meows! Humans could spread their love of pets by donating to a favorite dog and/or cat rescue in their pet’s name or in memory of one! Many of these organizations operate solely on financial donations from pawnderful humans who love animals. Your donations help them do more work to better the lives of homeless dogs and cats. Barkingly, humans could donate their time too, since volunteers are needed to keep rescues going.”
“Noah, I know how we will celebrate Valentine’s Day! I’m curling up on Mom’s lap for belly rubs and ear scratches while watching the movie “Twister!” her favorite! You’ll be with Dad on the couch getting the same! It will be fun!
“MEOWS! Happy Valentine’s Day Noah! I love you!”
“Barks, Happy Valentine’s Day, cat brother! I love you too!”
“Happy Valentine’s Day dear readers! Meows! Barks!”
About us! Barks! Meows! Using humor with facts, Samson and I write about dog/cat adoption, humor, pet care tips, and entertaining stories about life with pets! Enjoy our articles? Pawlease follow us at www.fromthedogspaw.com by email. Samson is Cat-in-Charge, I am Noah, Dog to our human, Allen Pearson Dog Photographer and Writer,Allen Pearson Dog Photographer and Writer, www.allenpearsonphotography.com, www.allenpearsonphotographyjournal.com, www.facebook.com/AllenPearsonPhotography, www.instagram.com/allen_pearson_photography, www.instagram.com/fromthedogspaw, www.facebook.com/fromthedogspaw.
