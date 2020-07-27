An Annandale man is wanted in connection with last weekend’s fatal shooting of Jose Alexander Villa Lobo Guevara. Detectives from our Major Crimes Bureau have identified a suspect, 20-year-old, Abel Alexander Castro Juarez, following a thorough investigation and obtained felony warrants for second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Castro Juarez is described as Hispanic, around 5’6” tall and 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be traveling in a blue, 2003 Honda Accord, VA/UMC8514 pictured below. If you see Castro Juarez, immediately call 9-1-1 and do not approach him, as he is believed to be armed and dangerous.
We ask that anyone with information about Castro Juarez to please call our Major Crimes Bureau detectives at 703-246-7800, option 2. No detail is too small, as your tip could be what detectives need to locate and arrest him. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE. Download our Mobile tip411 App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.
