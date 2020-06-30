A man has been arrested and charged with second degree murder after a woman was found dead last week inside of a house in Reston.
Ball Salim Ahmed Ball, 24, of Herndon, is believed to have been involved in a relationship with the victim that began earlier this year. He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.
This remains an active investigation and detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Fairfax County Police Department Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2.
