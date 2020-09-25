Dear Editor,
After the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors’ decision to remove the Marr monument and historical marker from the Fairfax County Judicial Complex, its chairman Jeffrey McKay stayed that "In Fairfax County, our diversity is one of our greatest qualities ..." and that "We cannot ignore what these monuments mean for our residents."
The problem is that we don't know if "diversity" is one of Fairfax County's greatest qualities and what these items mean to Fairfax County residents because the question was never asked to them. Fairfax County residents should have the final say on matters pertaining to its Confederate past through a referendum. It’s the most fair and democratic way.
Robert Lazaneo
Fairfax, VA
