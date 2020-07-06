Fairfax County received a donation of 15,000 FDA-approved KN95 masks from Portals Global, a Tysons-based consulting firm. Portals Global’s CEO Omo Igiehon said he chose Fairfax County as the donation recipient in order to give back to the community that he has lived in for 21 years.
Founded in 2012, Portals Global is a management-consulting company that supports commercial and government clients in the U.S. and overseas.
After deciding to purchase the masks, Igiehon said he reached out to the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) to find out how to make a donation to the Fairfax County community. The FCEDA connected him with Volunteer Fairfax, an organization that mobilizes people and resources to meet regional community needs.
“There are many essential workers in Fairfax County who aren’t able to work from home and will greatly benefit from Portals Global’s generous donation,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the FCEDA. “This commitment is a great example of how businesses can make an impact on the front lines during COVID-19.”
Through the guidance of the Fairfax County Health Department, the county government distributed the masks according to community priorities including county employees and healthcare workers that are conducting essential activities within the county, according to Volunteer Fairfax.
“We’re so grateful to FCEDA for making the connection between Portals and Volunteer Fairfax,” said Marianne Alicona, director of development at Volunteer Fairfax. “This impressive donation by Portals Global of 15,000 KN95 masks is a testament to the collaborative spirit between business, government, and nonprofits for the benefit of our front-line workers and residents. Omo Igiehon and his team exemplify the impact business is having in the community during this challenging time.”
“Being on the front lines of COVID-19 as a solutions provider and logistics solution provider, and also seeing and analyzing the geospatial data for our area it’s only natural that we do our best to help in the county where we work and live,” Igiehon said. “We are also committed to contributing portions of our profits from COVID-related work to charities and research organizations working on mitigating the pandemic’s spread and ending this unprecedented situation.”
“We are looking forward to giving more in the near future to charities, schools, first-responders and others who may find them useful,” Igiehon added.
Businesses interested in following Portals Global’s example by making in-kind donations of PPE or other in-demand items such as food, cleaning supplies, baby products, and hygiene kits, can contact Tejas Patel, Volunteer Fairfax’s emergency response program manager, at tpatel@volunteerfairfax.org or by visiting the Volunteer Fairfax’s COVID-19 Resource Page.
The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority promotes Fairfax County as a business and technology center. The FCEDA offers site location and business development assistance, and connections with county and state government agencies, to help companies locate and expand in Fairfax County. In addition to its headquarters in Tysons, Fairfax County’s largest business district, the FCEDA maintains business investment offices in six important global business centers: Bangalore/Mumbai, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Seoul and Tel Aviv. Follow the FCEDA on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
The FCEDA is a member of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance, which promotes and markets Northern Virginia outside the region and conducts activities and events to build the regional business community. Other members of NOVA EDA are the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership, Arlington County, City of Fairfax, City of Falls Church, Fauquier County, Loudoun County, City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park and the Prince William County Department of Economic Development.
