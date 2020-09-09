Units were dispatched for a reported apartment fire in the 7900 block of Westpark Drive in the Tysons area of Fairfax County Sept. 6 at approximately 5:06 a.m.
Units arrived on the scene of a 26-story, high rise apartment building with no smoke or fire evident. Crews went to the 23rd floor to investigate. Firefighters found the fire sprinkler system had activated and extinguished the fire prior to fire department arrival. The fire was contained to the apartment with minimal extension of smoke outside the unit. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.
One occupant was home at the time of the fire. The smoke alarm woke the occupant and she observed fire on the couch. She self-evacuated and called 9-1-1. The fire alarm system sounded and alerted other building residents.
Fire investigators determined that the fire was accidental in nature and started in the living room. The cause of the fire was unattended lit candles.
One occupant was displaced because of the fire. Red Cross assistance offered and declined. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $25,000.
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue would like to remind all residents that fire sprinklers save lives and property!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.