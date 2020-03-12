The Fairfax County Health Department is reporting two additional presumptive positive cases for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), who are close contacts to a case identified in North Carolina. The results are considered presumptive, pending confirmation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Information about the additional cases:
The first case is the spouse of a presumptive positive case from North Carolina. The individual, a resident of Fairfax County in his 60s, became ill with respiratory symptoms on March 2, prior to the spouse being identified as a case on March 9. Specimens were collected and sent to the Virginia state laboratory for testing on March 10. The individual is isolated at home.
The second case is a close contact of the presumptive positive case from North Carolina. The individual, a resident of Fairfax County in his 20s, became ill with symptoms on March 6. Following identification of the North Carolina case, specimens were collected and tested by Virginia state laboratory on March 10. The individual is isolated at home.
The Health Department is working closely with the Virginia Department of Health and local health care providers to identify additional people who came in close contact with these individuals in order to decrease the spread of the illness. Those identified as close contacts will be self-quarantined and actively monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms. If they start experiencing symptoms, they will immediately undergo testing.
The total number of cases in the Fairfax Health District is now four. These cases include two cases already reported involving City of Fairfax residents with recent international travel.
“We strongly recommend that all residents, workers, students, and visitors take the necessary precautions to protect themselves against novel coronavirus,” said Fairfax Health Director Dr. Gloria Addo-Ayensu. “Public Health will continue working with local, state, federal, and community partners to reduce the risk of community spread.”
Stay Safe
The Health Department recommends that the public do the following to protect themselves and others from respiratory illnesses:
Individuals at increased risk for severe illness, including pregnant women, older adults and persons of any age with underlying health conditions should avoid non-essential travel, public gatherings, or places where large groups of people congregate, such as ticketed events (such as theaters, concert halls, and sporting events).
Abstain from all cruise ship travel, as suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Avoid travel to all areas where there are outbreaks of COVID-19.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
If you are mildly sick with a fever, stay home until you have been fever-free for 24 hours, except to get medical care.
Those with high risk factors and who have fever or new or worsening cough, should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.
Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about COVID-19.
Stay Informed
This is a rapidly changing situation, and information is being shared as it becomes available.
Learn more about COVID-19 on the county’s website, www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus
Call 703-267-3511 with questions. The call center is open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.
Residents may also text FFXCOVID to 888777 to receive updates from Fairfax County about COVID-19.
