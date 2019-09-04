Edward Raul Mejia Sandoval, 22 and Manuel Enrique Casco, 34, both of Md., were arrested Sept. 2 after allegedly robbing a local business shortly after 7 p.m. on Sept. 2 in the 700 block of Elden Street in the Town of Herndon. Mejia Sandoval was charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of threatening to abduct with the intent to defile. Casco was charged with robbery, carjacking and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Both men were taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and held without bond.
Detectives from the FCPD Major Crimes Bureau are investigating after Mejia Sandoval and Casco allegedly entered a business displaying a handgun, demanded money and assaulted two female employees.
A Town of Herndon police officer encountered the suspects running from the business. The officer chased the suspects on foot when one suspect displayed a handgun. There was then an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the officer with no reported injuries. Mejia Sandoval was quickly taken into custody by Herndon police officers, while Casco was arrested a short time later after an alleged armed carjacking in the 1000 block of Elden Street. Police say a handgun was recovered during the initial investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.