Two prominent George Mason University economists were recently recognized as among the 100 Most Influential in the world.
Both Tyler Cowen and Alex Tabarrok made the list recently compiled by Richtopia, a leading publisher of contributions from pre-eminent academics and subject-matter experts on different subjects.
Cowen, the Holbert L.Harris Chair of Economics within Mason’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences and the chairman and faculty director of the Mercatus Center, ranked No. 17. Tabarrok, a professor of economics within CHSS and the Bartley J. Madden Chair in Economics at the Mercatus Center, came in at No. 72.
The two men are co-authors of the popular economics blog, “Marginal Revolution,” and the co-founders of the online educational platform “Marginal Revolution University.”
“I am happy to see the world taking ever greater notice of the accomplishments of George Mason University economics,” Cowen said. “And I am honored to be one part of that. That said, I don't believe in getting too caught up in any particular possible praise of oneself. Mostly, receipt of such praise has a long-term negative influence on critical thinking.”
Both economists credited a supportive environment at Mason for contributing to their success.
“It's nice to be recognized,” Tabarrok said, “but a quick look at U.S. policy belies the idea of influence! Most of all, I appreciate the spirit of open inquiry and free expression at George Mason University that has made it possible for the Mason Department of Economics to be one of the most influential in the world.”
The Richtopia economists rankings list is compiled from a combination of several metrics, including social media followers, engagement, overall news coverage, monthly name searches on Google, LinkedIn followers and online presence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.