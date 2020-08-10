A man and woman have died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash that occurred early August 9 in Bailey’s Crossroads.
Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to the 3400 block of Carlin Springs Road for a single-car crash involving a 2019 Kia Optima.
A preliminary investigation determined that the car was traveling northbound on Carlin Springs Road approaching Columbia Pike when it crossed into the southbound traffic lane before it sharply veered right, exited the right side of the roadway and hit a tree.
The passenger, Maria Crowder, 29, of Maryland, died at the scene while the driver, Byron Hines, 28, of Maryland, was taken to a hospital where he died later this morning. Debris from the crash caused damage to several parked cars that were unoccupied. Detectives believe that speed may have been a factor while alcohol involvement is yet to be determined.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS(866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE. Download our Mobile tip411 App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.
