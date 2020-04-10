The long-term economic impact of COVID-19 is still unknown, but our local culture sector is feeling the financial strains today. The arts bring communities together, but they rely heavily on their patron’s financial support through performance attendance or classes. The lockdown is keeping us safe in our homes, but you can still stay engaged with the arts in our community:
Support the Arts
Consider donating the money that you would have spent on tickets to a live performance or exhibition ticket to an artist and art organizations instead. A tax-deductible donation will help keep the arts alive during this uncertain time. Or buy that membership or subscription that never made it off your to do-list. Unsure who to contact, then visit ARTSFAIRFAX’s Arts Directory for a list of artists and art organizations in Fairfax County.
Go Virtual
Experience the arts in the safety of your home by going online. Meet friends or take the family to an online class, tour a virtual museum, or watch a performance. COVID-19 may force us apart, but the arts are meant to bring us together.
The list of artists and arts organizations moving online is growing. Here are a few to get you started:
- BalletNova Center for Dance is streaming classes on Facebook.
- BodyWise Dance is offering free 30-minute dance sessions at 10:00 a.m. weekday via Zoom.
- City of Fairfax Theatre has a spring break session, virtual camps and virtual play readings various times throughout April.
- Creative Cauldron wants students for a spring break camp for interactive classes and games online.
- Fairfax Symphony Orchestra is releasing recordings from their archives on Facebook.
- Greater Reston Arts Center moved exhibits online.
- George Mason Center for the Arts presents Mason Arts At Home for the whole family.
- Mount Vernon Community Children’s Theatre is offering spring break classes and one-on-one monologue coaching for students ages 10 -18 years-of-age.
- The Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia wants to help the community stay connected through virtual programming with recorded concerts, films and live stream programming.
- Public Art Reston takes viewers on a self-guided tour around Reston Town Center and Lake Anne.
- Traveling Players is offering spring break acting intensives for grades 4 through 12.
- The Virginia Chamber Orchestra invites the public to enjoy Music of the Presidents videos and other performances.
- Workhouse Arts Center offers virtual exhibits.
Engage the Arts
After weeks of being stuck at home, are you tired of looking at the same space? Contact an artist and commission a piece of art specifically for your home. Host an online happy hour and hire an artist for your party entertainment. Or contact your favorite art nonprofit and ask them what they need –help to understand the SBA loan, grant research assistance or social media expertise.
Advocate for the Arts
Contact your local officials and tell them that the health, well-being and financial security of artists and arts organizations are important to your community. You can find your elected officials at fairfaxcounty.gov/myneighborhood/.
Arts Resource Page
The arts community needs resources today more than ever. In response to the current crisis, ARTSFAIRFAX has developed a COVID-19 resource page. Information is updated regularly.
It is the arts that create a vibrant, engaging community and it will be the arts that will bring the community back together.
