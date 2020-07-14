Traffic stoppages are planned for I-66 East and West July 14, between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., so that Dominion Energy can work on overhead wires just west of Nutley Street.
Traffic on I-66 will be stopped in both directions simultaneously three times for up to 20 minutes each to accommodate the work, which is needed for the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project. Traffic stoppages will include the ramp from Nutley Street to I-66 East, and from I-66 West to Nutley Street.
State Police will be on hand to aid in the coordination of the stoppages. Drivers should expect delays in the area during this work. Traffic impacts are being coordinated with planned lane closures and traffic stoppages needed to lift beams for the new Vaden Drive Bridge near the Vienna Metrorail station and for demolition at Cedar Lane in Vienna.
All work is weather dependent. Work will be rescheduled for Wednesday night, July 15, if inclement conditions occur.
