Major redesign and construction are planned for the Nutley Street Interchange as part of the Transform 66 Project. The new interchange will:
- Provide safer, more efficient travel for vehicles entering and exiting I-66 East and West
- Improve safety for vehicles and pedestrians traveling on Nutley Street
- Connect the new grade-separated shared-use path with planned bicycle and pedestrian improvements around the Vienna/Fairfax-GMU Metrorail station and a shared-use path being built into the Town of Vienna
A new design alternative – a double roundabout – will be constructed at this interchange as an alternative to the diverging diamond interchange (DDI) included in the initial project design. The project team held a community meeting in Vienna in June 2019 to discuss and get feedback on the design change, which will improve safety and traffic flow on Nutley Street while reducing construction impacts for drivers and project neighbors compared to the DDI design. Learn more about this design change by viewing the meeting handout, presentation, and display boards.
Express Lanes access to and from the west will be available at new ramps that will be constructed at Vaden Drive, just west of the Metro station.
Traffic Pattern Changes Happening Summer 2020
- The loop ramp from southbound Nutley Street to I-66 East will close on or about Wednesday, June 24. Drivers will access I-66 East by turning left at a temporary traffic signal onto a new ramp that merges with the existing ramp from northbound Nutley Street to I-66 East.
- Two travel lanes will continue through the interchange in both directions.
- Drivers traveling north on Nutley Street should remain alert for traffic turning left from southbound Nutley Street heading to I-66 East at the new temporary signal-controlled intersection. The traffic signals will operate in a flashing mode prior to the ramp closure and will begin operating in full color when the traffic change takes place.
What Neighbors Can Expect
- Clearing has occurred around the interchange and along portions of I-66
- Construction activities are expected to begin in 2020
- Project emails and website will be used to communicate major traffic switches or nighttime work
What Drivers Can Expect
- Travel lanes will be shifted on I-66 this summer to allow work along the shoulders. Traffic shifts will occur on Nutley Street beginning in 2020.
- Traffic shifts, ramp closures, and other changes are expected to begin on Nutley Street in 2020 after the final design is approved and more substantial work begins at the interchange. Sign up for project email updates to keep up to date
- Drivers should slow down, stay focused, and be alert for new traffic patterns and construction crews
