  • Beginning on/about Saturday, July 18, the loop ramp from Nutley Street North to I-66 West will close. Drivers will access I-66 West by turning left at a temporary traffic signal onto a new ramp that merges with the existing ramp from southbound Nutley Street to I-66 West
  • Beginning on/about Saturday, July 18, the loop ramp from I-66 West to Nutley Street South will close. Traffic will be directed to continue farther west on I-66 West to the exit for Vienna/Fairfax/GMU Station. At the top of the ramp, drivers should stay to the right for Country Creek Road, continue straight as the road becomes Virginia Center Boulevard, then turn right at the traffic signal on southbound Nutley Street

