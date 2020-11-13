Sheila A. Olem has been elected Mayor of the Town of Herndon for the 2021-2022 term. Olem has served on the Herndon Town Council since 2010, most recently as Vice Mayor. She succeeds Lisa C. Merkel, who had served as the town’s Mayor since 2012 and did not seek reelection in 2020.
The six Town Councilmembers elected for the new term are Naila Alam, Cesar A. del Aguila, Pradip Dhakal, Signe V. Friedrichs, Sean M. Regan, and Jasbinder Singh. Del Aguila, Dhakal, Friedrichs and Singh have served on past councils.
Election results become official upon certification by the Fairfax County Electoral Board, which administers elections for the Town of Herndon.
The 2021-2022 Mayor and Town Council will assume office on January 1, 2021. All citizens are invited to a swearing-in ceremony for the new officials; details will be provided as they become available.
The Town of Herndon was incorporated by the General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Virginia on January 14, 1879. Located in western Fairfax County, Herndon is the 3rdlargest town in the Commonwealth and is home to more than 23,000 citizens. Businesses located within the Town of Herndon range from high tech enterprises and major corporations to entrepreneurially-owned establishments. Visit the town online at www.herndon-va.gov.
