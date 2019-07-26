When the weather warms up, it's the perfect time to spend a day casting on the water. Whether you're an experienced fisherman, a novice or a family looking for a fun, all-ages activity, fishing is an easy and enjoyable choice.
Here are three reasons for you and your family to go fishing for your next day trip:
1. It's a fun way to spend time together.
Fishing is a fun activity that gets kids outdoors and engaged, and it's easy for anyone to participate, regardless of their age. Fishing allows friends and families to enjoy a relaxing day together, and helps keep their focus on each other, nature and the activity at hand. For kids interested in fishing on a regular basis, organized youth fishing programs are becoming increasingly popular nationwide. These programs and high school fishing teams are growing rapidly, getting support from well-known fishing companies including lure manufacturer Rapala, which sponsors the Student Angler Tournament Trail.
"We are witnessing an exciting explosion in youth enjoyment of fishing," says Rapala marketing director Matt Jensen. "High school and college fishing teams are growing faster than we've ever seen and it's encouraging kids to get into the sport at a younger age."
These programs are a great way to teach kids fishing basics, allowing them to pursue a lifelong sport. Summer is an ideal time to sign kids up for fishing camps and schedule fishing trips for the whole family.
2. It's accessible.
Many people live near lakes or other bodies of water, allowing easy access to the sport. For others, water may be just a short drive away, making for a perfect one-day escape or weekend getaway.
Also, fishing isn't complicated to learn and doesn't require a ton of expensive equipment. Whether you own or rent a boat, or fish from a dock or shoreline, learning the basics with an affordable rod and reel is something anyone can do. Also, there are plenty of lure options that make fishing a quick and fun pursuit for any skill level. Here are a few easy-to-use choices:
* The Original Floating Rapala is the world's No. 1 "go-to" lure. Found in more tackle boxes than any other bait, it's versatile and effective. Designed with a natural minnow profile, the bait offers anglers the ability to reach any depth, making it perfect for catching a host of game fish, no matter where they lurk. Its patented wounded minnow swimming action continues to be irresistible to fish decades after its debut.
* The Storm 360GT Searchbait is the ultimate confidence lure. Designed to be fished anywhere by anglers of all skill levels, its true-to-life rattling jig head and soft-plastic minnow profile creates a natural presentation that fools fish time and time again.
* The Rapala DT (Dives-To) Series is a favorite choice for professional bass anglers. This crankbait comes in a variety of sizes, allowing the user to target specific depths and stay in the "strike zone" longer than any other crankbait on the market. Swimming with an attention-grabbing side-to-side motion, the Rapala DT-Series is a must-have lure for catching smallmouth and largemouth bass.
3. It's a break from phones and electronics.
Spending time outdoors offers significant health benefits. One huge advantage of fishing together is that it allows families to get away from screens. Everyone can set their phones and gadgets aside to enjoy time in nature and relish each other's company without distractions.
If a child is spending too much time with electronics, breaking up their routine with an outdoor activity like fishing can expose them to the benefits of in-person interaction, engaging with the real world and experiencing the beauty of nature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.