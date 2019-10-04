On Saturday, Oct. 5, the 2019 DC Metro Modern Home Tour gives local architects, designers and home builders the opportunity to showcase their work to the community in which they work. In turn, the self-guided tour gives the community an opportunity to engage the minds behind the designs and ask questions as they explore some of the DMV area’s modern homes inside and out. “This is our third Modern Home Tour in the D.C. area and we are so excited to return,” says James Leasure, founder and president of Modern Architecture+ Design Society (MA+DS). “Our first two years have been solid successes, and we are looking forward to showcasing some very impressive, modern designs in 2019, many of which are incredible renovations and additions to area homes built in the 1950s.” Seven homes have been accepted and confirmed for the 2019 DC-Metro Modern Home Tour. Three of the seven participating homes are located in northern Virginia:
6207 31st street N., Arlington
The project started with a typical 1950s brick rambler and the desire to preserve its footprint. The original 30-by-45-ft home was expanded to a 45-by-45-ft square footprint with a two-story addition in the back. The project features a unique master suite with a rooftop garden and balcony and an open Arclinea kitchen overlooking the backyard. An impressive steel and glass staircase connects the two main floors and is brightened by two large skylights. The home is a gold-level Green Home Choice.
12332 Bunche Road, Fairfax
This is a newly-constructed, modern contemporary home. Elements of minimalistic style and modern aesthetics were incorporated from an initial design that started on a napkin by husband and wife as their dream house. This was eventually passed on to the designer, Hyun Kim, who rendered the design and the plan to the homeowner’s vision almost perfectly on his first shot. This vision was made into reality by the custom homebuilder Kevin Kaminski of KCI over a period of a year and a half.
The open floor plan with white bamboo hardwood flooring creates an airy floating effect as you walk
around the house. Natural lighting pours in through the multiple windows and patio doors.
A two-year journey by the homeowners was undertaken to build this custom house -- beginning with the discovery of this one-acre lot--that allowed them to be able to keep their kids at the same school and ended happily with an Occupancy Permit in hand on Thanksgiving Day.
701 Ware Street South, Vienna
Introducing a brand new, modern home in Vienna, crafted with modern materials and fixtures of the
highest caliber. The kitchen features sleek European Atolye kitchen cabinetry with a Blum lift system and a suite of Bosch appliances, including an induction cooktop centered in the large quartz-topped island with waterfall edge. Additional details include the large and energy efficient Rehau tilt and turn-double glazed windows, a central floating staircase, white oak hardwood flooring, ten-foot walnut doors with a soft-close system, modern bathrooms designed with Duravit and Grohe products and large closet spaces fitted with exceptional custom organizers.
Noted features: Unique shape of the house, soaring ceilings and an extensive glass package that creates tons of natural light.
This year’s ticket also includes an after-party at stop number eight. The post-tour event is hosted by listModern and sponsored by Suntrust Mortgage and KVS Title. At this final stop, tour-goers can explore one final home for the day, mingle and chat with participants and enjoy light refreshments--all with the backdrop of smooth sounds of local jazz band Accidental Red. The after-party will also feature art by DC-based American post-minimalist artist Joseph Shetler, whose works would fit perfectly into any home on this year’s tour.
Participating homes in the DC-Metro Modern Home Tour will open their doors for viewing from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5. Tickets to see all homes are $40 in advance and $50 on the day of the tour. Ages 10 & up are invited to attend.
Details on participants and tickets can be found at www.dcmetromodernhometour.com.
The tour is presented by the Modern Architecture+ Design Society (MA+DS) and listModern (the region's modern homes specialists, with TTR Sotheby's International Realty).
