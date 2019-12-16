Current and former Fairfax County Public Schools employees are facing charges after an investigation found that several non-verbal children with intellectual disabilities at Freedom Hill Elementary School in Vienna had been assaulted. Those facing charges were either involved in the assaults or had knowledge they were taking place and did not report them. Detectives from the FCPD Major Crimes Bureau say they began their investigation in September when a concerned teacher observed bruising on a student and contacted school administration and Child Protective Services (CPS).
FCPD detectives immediately conducted interviews and examined all available evidence. Detectives now believe that six juvenile victims were assaulted by FCPS staff who provided direct instruction and support to students with intellectual disabilities between April and September 2019. The abuses allegedly ranged from assault and battery to cruelty and injuries to children.
On Monday, evidence was presented to a grand jury who indicted the following individuals on the charges below.
• Cylmeera Gastav, 48, of Herndon, was charged with one felony count of cruelty and injuries to children and three misdemeanor counts of assault and battery.
• Cecilia Maria Benavides, 59, of Alexandria, was charged with one felony count of cruelty and injuries to children and 12 counts of misdemeanor assault and battery.
During their investigation, detectives learned that criminal acts toward students also allegedly occurred during the 2018-2019 school year.
The complaints of suspected abuse were reported to the previous principal of Freedom Hill Elementary School, Scott Bloom, during his tenure in the 2018-2019 school year. However, the complaints were allegedly not subsequently reported to CPS or the police, as required by law. This led to a charge of failure to report these incidents against Bloom, 39, of Reston.
Police say the current Freedom Hill Elementary School principal and administration reported the concerns immediately and the FCPS administration and security has been fully cooperative with the entire investigation.
Virginia law prohibits police from disclosing to the community law enforcement records concerning juveniles. The code section also provides that such disclosures may only occur under certain circumstances, generally related to the disclosure of the information by order of the court or to individuals involved with the juvenile in the criminal justice system. As such, police say they are prohibited by law from disclosing further information regarding this case.
Victim specialists from the FCPD Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the identified victims are receiving appropriate resources and assistance.
Police ask anyone who witnesses this kind of behavior towards anyone, but especially toward members of our community who are non-verbal or have special needs, to call 9-1-1 immediately. If you suspect someone you know has been the victim of a crime or has committed such a crime, please contact the FCPD Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3.
