Matthew Snell, 31, of Md., a Thoreau Middle School teacher, faces charges of carnal knowledge of a child and taking indecent liberties with a child by person in custodial relationship taking indecent liberties with a child by person in custodial relationship.
Police say that on Oct. 10, parents found inappropriate text messages from Snell to a teen and self-reported to the school. Detectives from the FCPD Major Crimes Bureau Child Abuse Squad acted to corroborate the information. Police say Snell became aware of the ongoing investigation and allegedly fled as arrest warrants were being authorized and obtained.
Through coordination with other law enforcement partners, he was tracked to the El Paso International Airport where he was safely taken into custody by the United States Marshals Service. Snell will be extradited to Fairfax County to face charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.