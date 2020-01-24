Thirteen Fairfax County companies rank among the top 500 on Forbes magazine’s third annual America's Best Employers for Diversity list for 2020. The list recognizes 500 companies across all industries that demonstrate a dedication to diversity and inclusion.
The Fairfax County-based businesses account for half of the 26 companies on the list from the Washington, D.C., area. Fairfax County also has more companies on the list than 38 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.
“The workforce today – and the workforce of tomorrow – want to see a commitment to diversity and inclusion by employers, and it is a testament to these Fairfax County companies’ efforts to attract talented employees from all backgrounds and walks of life that they are part of this impressive national ranking,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority.
The Fairfax County-based businesses represent a broad range of industry sectors and employ more than 1.3 million people worldwide. One of the companies on the list, Mars, Incorporated, is a global manufacturer of confectionery, pet food and other food products, and a provider of pet-care services.
“Mars is dedicated to inclusion and diversity across our U.S. business," said Brad Figel, vice president of public affairs at Mars, Incorporated. "We value each of our associates and are committed to fostering an environment where everyone is comfortable being their full selves at work.”
Here are the Fairfax County companies on the new Forbes "America's Best Employers for Diversity" list:
Rank Company Industry
51. Navy Federal Credit Union Financial services
54. Booz Allen Hamilton Technology consulting
91. SAIC Technology consulting
282. Hilton Worldwide Hospitality
302. Capital One Financial Financial services
316. Northrop Grumman Aerospace and defense
355. Mars Food products
368. Five Guys Restaurants
436. CGI Group Technology consulting
441. Volkswagen Group of America Automotive
447. Gannett Media
455. Leidos Technology consulting
500. Bechtel Engineering and construction
In addition, the top-ranked company on the list, SAP, has operations in Fairfax County. An additional firm, Nestle, is based in neighboring Arlington County.
Forbes developed the rankings in partnership with market research firm Statista. To create the list, employers were identified in an independent survey from a sample of more than 60,000 U.S. employees working for companies with at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations. According to Forbes, additional factors were considered such as diversity levels among executives, existence of a leadership position responsible for diversity, proactive communication about diversity and the presence of a diverse company culture.
