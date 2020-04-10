To state the obvious, public health problems are front and center as the entire world battles the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals and healthcare workers are becoming more and more overwhelmed as supplies dwindle. Many patients are dealing with the nightmare of being stuck in the emergency room battling their symptoms without being able to see their family.
When someone brings themselves or a loved one to the hospital to be treated for their COVID-19 symptoms, that’s already an insanely stressful situation. The last thing they should be thinking about in that moment is the bill they will receive on the other side of that visit. But unfortunately, people surviving the virus, as well as the families of those who are lost, are being met with the insane cost of receiving healthcare in the US.
Those with health insurance are getting medical bills of up to $20,000, while those without can rack up about $4,000 per day at the hospital. Now, some of the biggest private insurance companies and major healthcare providers are cutting out-of-pocket expenses for COVID-19 care. But the truth is that for tens of millions of Americans that gesture means nothing.
Because COVID-19 is infecting our economy, an unprecedented amount of Americans are losing their jobs. The latest projections show that our unemployment rate could rise to 32% nationally, with almost 50 million people finding themselves out of work. And in the US, losing your job often means losing your healthcare coverage. Indeed, 54% of Virginians get their health insurance through employer benefits, meaning thousands, if not millions, of Virginians, could be at risk of losing the coverage they need to rely on during this trying time.
This situation reveals the big flaw in half-measure healthcare policy approaches where the pitch is that “if you like your employer-based insurance, you can keep it.” It also leaves us with the longer-term question: what happens to all those newly unemployed workers when they need medical care? Even for those who have insurance, what happens when their problem isn’t COVID-19? What about when it's cancer, heart disease, or something in need of emergency room care? In those moments, Virginians are usually left with two options: stay sick or go broke trying to get healthy. I’m sure we all know someone who is in that situation. Last year, one in three US families put off major medical care, or skipped it entirely, soley because it was too expensive.
These statistics can only be produced by a broken system. And when we ask ourselves, “why is the system so broken?’ we need to understand that there is one clear answer: in the United States, we don’t treat healthcare as a public good, but rather a commodity to profit off of. We look at our fellow human beings in need and say “how can I maximize my pay out?” rather than “how can I make sure everyone gets the best treatment possible.” That is how we got into a situation where private insurance companies, pharmaceutical companies and large provider networks keep piling up cash while millions must turn to Go Fund Me to beg people for the life-saving healthcare they or their loved ones need.
When things are this crazy, policymakers and political figures can’t just keep proposing that we nibble around the edges of the problem. We will never get to a place where healthcare is a human right in the Commonwealth unless we are willing to understand that there is no “win-win” for both patients and private insurance companies. Either we confront the 'big-bucks' model of private insurance head on, or we continue to let patients go broke getting their care.
Luckily, treating healthcare as a public good is something that almost all developed economies have already figured out. We don’t have to make guesses about what works because plenty of other countries already make healthcare conditioned on your humanity rather than your employment situation. Even here in the US, we only need to look at Medicare and Medicaid, the two most popular insurance plans in the country, to know that our healthcare system without the price-gouging can work and save lives. Top researchers at Yale University have even found that a single-payer healthcare approach would save the US $450 billion and 68,000 lives every year.
My colleagues and I in Virginia and across the country have a duty to address this issue, especially given where we are now. We shouldn’t have to hear any more stories of families thinking twice about getting life-saving care because of the cost. We can and must work to get more Virginians on to public plans, and eventually get to the gold-standard of a unified, universal healthcare coverage program that works for every single person in this Commonwealth.
