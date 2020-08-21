Dear Editor,
I am very concerned about the safety of our elections. The fact that Senator Blumenthal is “shocked and appalled" by the classified briefing he and members of his Committee received on foreign malign threats to our elections, "from spying to sabotage," should make every member of the House and Senate stand up and insist that information be declassified and shared with the American people. Americans need to see and hear these reports. Next, it's pretty clear our "president" is trying to manipulate votes in plain sight. How is it that the national and state GOP can sue Nevada for its plan to mail ballots to all registered voters, yet in Florida the election system is "Safe and Secure, Tried and True"?
Sue Ann Gleason
Vienna, VA
